Tidelands Health plans new hospital in South Carolina

Tidelands Health plans to build a hospital in South Carolina's Horry County, the Georgetown, S.C.-based organization said Sept. 8.

The new hospital, which still needs approval from state regulators, would be called Tidelands Health Carolina Bays Hospital.

The hospital would have 36 beds, an emergency department, four operating suites and a critical care unit.

Tidelands Health plans to file a certificate of need application for the hospital with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control this week. The health system is encouraging residents who would like to see a new hospital in the area to submit a letter of support at tidelandshealth.org/carolinabays.

