AdventHealth buys church, plans to redevelop site into care pavilion

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth has purchased a church in Tampa, Fla., and plans to turn it into a care pavilion, according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

AdventHealth bought the property and building for $7.4 million.

The system plans to redevelop it into a facility with exam rooms and space for imaging services.

"We look forward to bringing expanded care services to the community," a spokesperson for AdventHealth told the Tampa Bay Business Journal. "Right now, we are working to understand how to best serve the health needs of the area and will be sharing those details soon. This is an exciting opportunity for AdventHealth to go beyond the hospital walls to care for those who need us and help others feel whole in body, mind and spirit."

