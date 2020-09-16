Tampa hospital opens $126M tower

St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa, Fla., has opened its $126 million expansion that includes a six-story tower and new entryway.

The tower houses 90 private patient rooms and conference space.

The expansion also included building a pedestrian bridge connecting the new tower to St. Joseph's Women's Hospital.

The hospital, which is part of Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System, broke ground on the tower in April 2018.

