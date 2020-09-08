UT Health San Antonio to build $400M+ hospital

University of Texas Health San Antonio plans to build a 144-bed specialty and research hospital, according to The San Antonio Business Journal.

The project, which is currently in the design phase, is expected to cost between $400 million and $430 million.

The facility will be located in the heart of the South Texas Medical Center, an area consisting of more than 900 acres of healthcare-related facilities in San Antonio.

The facility, called the University of Texas Health Specialty and Research Hospital, will house clinical trials and space for treating complex medical conditions.

Construction on the facility is slated to start in spring 2021 and take three years to complete.

