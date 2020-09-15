Plan to replace shuttered Missouri hospital wins approval

A project to build a 49-bed hospital to replace the shuttered Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center in Kennett, Mo., was approved Sept. 14, according to Missourinet.

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health System closed the 116-bed Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center in June 2018.

Main Street HealthVentures, a Billionaires Funding Group affiliate, announced plans in late June to tear down the aging hospital and build a $25 million replacement facility.

The Missouri Facilities Review Committee approved a certificate of need application for the replacement facility this week.

The new hospital will feature 49 beds, including 37 adult acute beds, six pediatric acute beds and six intensive care unit beds.

It will also have an emergency room, urgent care clinic, surgical suites and a clinical lab.

The hospital is slated to open in 2022.

