Construction of $357M Texas psychiatric hospital begins

Construction began this week on a $357 million replacement facility for the San Antonio State Hospital, according to The San Antonio Express News.

The psychiatric hospital will have 300 beds, including private rooms for all patients, and is expected to open in 2024.

The old psychiatric hospital will remain in operation during the construction.

"This new world-class facility will be a step toward modernizing the psychiatric hospital system in Texas," Tim Bray, Texas HHS associate commissioner for State Hospitals, told Texas Public Radio. "The state-of-the-art design of the new hospital will match the modern care that’s provided to the people who depend on our services at [San Antonio State Hospital]."

