Sparrow Health System plans 100,000-square-foot outpatient facility

Alia Paavola - Print  | 

Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health System plans to build a 100,0000-square-foot outpatient facility at its main campus. 

The three-story facility will consist of an outpatient surgery center and medical offices. 

Sparrow said the project will support the growth of same-day surgeries and free capacity for inpatient procedures at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. 

More articles on capital projects: 
14 health systems opening hospitals
Ascension St. Vincent's files site plan for 56-bed Florida hospital
Pandemic delays building of Cleveland Clinic hospital in Mentor

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Content

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers