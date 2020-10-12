Sparrow Health System plans 100,000-square-foot outpatient facility

Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health System plans to build a 100,0000-square-foot outpatient facility at its main campus.

The three-story facility will consist of an outpatient surgery center and medical offices.

Sparrow said the project will support the growth of same-day surgeries and free capacity for inpatient procedures at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.

