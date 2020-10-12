Arizona city gets first hospital

Phoenix-based Abrazo Health opened its neighborhood hospital in Surprise, Ariz., to patients Oct. 12. It is the first hospital in Surprise.

The Abrazo Surprise Hospital has a 13-bed emergency department, eight inpatient rooms and one operating room.

It offers surgical, imaging, pharmacy and laboratory services.

"Abrazo Surprise Hospital is in an ideal location for ease of access and was planned with an emphasis on quality medical care, safety and efficiency," said Administrative Director Chrissy Salazar, RN.

