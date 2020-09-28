Beaumont starts building 4-story outpatient center
Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health has started construction on a four-story ambulatory care facility, according to Hometown Life.
The building will house a wide variety of services, including primary care, emergency care, outpatient surgery and some cancer and occupational services.
Beaumont said it hopes the new facility will offer residents access to a wider range of services in a one place.
The facility will be in Livonia, Mich., according to the report.
"Hospitals will always be there, but we know communities are telling us … we have to offer these additional types of care," Beaumont Health COO Carolyn Wilson told Hometown Life. "So for us, we're hoping to be, in a lot of ways, a one-stop shop."
