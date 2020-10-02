New Mexico hospital to open Oct. 8

Three Crosses Regional Hospital in Las Cruces, N.M., is slated to open to patients Oct. 8, according to The Las Cruces Bulletin.

The 98,000-square-foot facility will house 46 inpatient beds, 10 emergency beds, 10 intensive care beds and 36 medical surgical beds. It also has four surgical suites and two cath labs.

It will offer acute care, emergency care, cardiology, imaging, laboratory and surgical services.

The hospital will be independently owned and seeks to attract the best physicians and staff. In addition it hopes to capture 10 percent of the local healthcare market.

Read the full report here.

