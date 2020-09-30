New York hospital plans $1B campus modernization

The Brooklyn Hospital Center in New York is planning a $1 billion campus modernization project, according to Kings County Politics.

The application for the plan, which was filed with New York City last week, calls for building a new cancer center, ambulatory surgery center and an outpatient diagnostic center.

The plan also would expand the hospital's emergency department, maternity ward and cardiac center.

"Our hospital, Brooklyn's oldest and one of the largest independent hospitals in New York City, was confronted with a stark reality before the crisis: we were managing the loss of significant dollars while we continued to operate in outdated facilities," Brooklyn Hospital Center President and CEO Gary Terrinoni told Kings County Politics. "The heroic effort to care for patients under the most awful circumstances highlighted how much this new development is needed."

The campus modernization project is expected to take about eight to 10 years, according to the report.

To help raise funds for the project, the hospital sold a 21-story building on its campus and transformed it into a residential building with 1,000 units.

