8 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women have been reported since April 9:

1. Jan Cosby Adams, the longtime chief marketing officer of Warren-based Ascension Michigan, is leaving Ascension Michigan's parent company, St. Louis-based Ascension.

2. Loveland Hobson was chosen to serve as assistant vice president and administrator of Ballad Health's Unicoi County Hospital in Erwin, Tenn.

3. Deborah Jones was named assistant CFO of St. Joseph Medical Center in Houston.

4. Jennifer Mitzner was named executive vice president and CFO of Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health.

5. Hollie Harris Phillips was chosen as the first female president and CEO of Lexington, Ky.-based Appalachian Regional Healthcare.

6. Mardia Shands was chosen as the inaugural chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer of Seattle-based Swedish Health Services.

7. Michelle Del Toro was named director of diversity and inclusion at Cleveland Clinic Akron (Ohio) General.

8. Maribel Torres, BSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of North Shore Medical Center in Miami.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.