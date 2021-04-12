Kentucky health system hires first female CEO

Hollie Harris Phillips was chosen as the first female president and CEO of Lexington, Ky.-based Appalachian Regional Healthcare, the 13-hospital health system said April 12.

Ms. Phillips is Appalachian Regional Healthcare's vice president for corporate strategy and chief strategy officer. She will be the first woman in the organization's 65-year history to serve as the president and CEO.

"ARH is a firm believer in the potential, growth and success of all of its employees, and when possible, first looks within when there are opportunities for advancement. In our search for the next president and CEO to lead ARH, the board of trustees was fortunate to have an abundance of qualified and dedicated longtime leaders within our organization as candidates for this very important position," Duanne Thompson, chair of the board, said in a news release. "The board and I are very proud to name someone with such a wealth of leadership experience and knowledge of the inner workings of the ARH system as Hollie possesses as the next president and CEO of ARH."

Ms. Phillips is a 19-year veteran of Appalachian Regional Healthcare. Before taking on her current role, she was director of planning.

She holds a master's degree in health administration from the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond.

