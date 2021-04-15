Ascension Michigan chief marketing officer leaving in June

Jan Cosby Adams, the longtime chief marketing officer of Warren-based Ascension Michigan, is leaving Ascension Michigan's parent company, St. Louis-based Ascension, according to an April 14 memo to leaders and staff.

Ms. Adams "has decided it's time to leave Ascension and begin a new chapter in her life," Nick Ragone, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Ascension, stated in the memo. Her last day with Ascension will be June 30.

Ms. Adams served as chief marketing officer of Ascension Michigan from 2011 to 2019. She then took on a newly created national role at Ascension in July 2019 as vice president of foundation marketing.

During her tenure at Ascension, she has been known for her "engaging style, focus on brand development as a business growth strategy and thought leadership in direct-to-consumer marketing solutions," said Mr. Ragone, who credits her for playing a key role in the renaming and rebranding of Ascension hospitals in Michigan and supporting Ascension foundations in building internal and external marketing.

Ascension has not named Ms. Adams' successor.

More articles on executive moves:

Aspirus Health hires chief administrative officer for Michigan hospital, clinics

UVA Health names first chief diversity and community engagement officer

Ballad Health names administrator of Tennessee hospital

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.