Swedish Health Services names first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer

Mardia Shands was chosen as the inaugural chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer of Swedish Health Services, the Seattle-based health system said April 12.

Ms. Shands previously served as chief diversity officer at Cincinnati-based TriHealth, a seven-hospital health system. She also previously led Partners for a Competitive Workforce, a partner of United Way of Greater Cincinnati.

In her new role, she will work as a dyad partner with Nwando Anyaoku, MD, who was chosen as Swedish's inaugural chief health equity officer in March, the health system said. Together, they will lead Swedish's newly created health equity, diversity and inclusion office.

