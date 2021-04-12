Cleveland Clinic hospital names diversity, inclusion director

Michelle Del Toro was named director of diversity and inclusion at Cleveland Clinic Akron (Ohio) General, the hospital said April 12.

Ms. Del Toro is a 10-year veteran of Cleveland Clinic, most recently serving as a program manager in the diversity and inclusion office on the main campus. She also previously worked in Cleveland Clinic's government and community relations office, managing the health system's childhood wellness initiative.

Ms. Del Toro is a native of San Juan, Puerto Rico. She holds a master's degree in social and public policy from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., and a master's degree in public health from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland.

