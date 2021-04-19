CEO named for Ascension Saint Thomas campuses

Shubhada Jagasia, MD, has been named president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital's Midtown and West campuses, both in Nashville, Tenn., the hospital said April 19.

Dr. Jagasia most recently served as chief of staff for the adult hospital and ambulatory clinics at Nashville-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center. She begins her new role May 1.

"Dr. Jagasia will be a tremendous asset to our ministry as we continue to drive innovation within healthcare," Tim Adams, president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas, said in a news release. "Dr. Jagasia will lead and enhance our already strong associate and clinician engagement across service lines within both facilities while providing Middle Tennesseans with world-class care. Additionally, she plans to continue her endocrinology work as a part of our medical staff."

Before her chief of staff position, Dr. Jagasia was medical director of the Eskind Diabetes Clinic and vice chair of clinical affairs for the department of medicine at Vanderbilt.

In her new role, she will lead the Midtown and West campuses amid major expansion of the heart, transplant, neuroscience and critical care programs on the West campus and a $300 million upgrade of the Midtown campus, Ascension Saint Thomas said.

Dr. Jagasia will succeed Fahad Tahir, who will take over the role of system chief strategy officer of Ascension Saint Thomas.

Ascension Saint Thomas operates 10 hospital campuses in Tennessee. It is part of St. Louis-based Ascension.

More articles on executive moves:

Saint Francis Health System names new CEO

UVA Health names first chief diversity and community engagement officer

CEO to retire from Alabama's only freestanding pediatric hospital

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.