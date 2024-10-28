36 CEO retirements this year, sorted by state

Becker's has reported 36 CEO retirements in 2024.

The following non-exhaustive list sorts executive retirements covered this year by state.

Note: This list was created Oct. 28 and will continue to be updated.

Tennessee

Gordon Ferguson will retire by the end of June as president and CEO of Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro.

Thomas Kidd, CEO of Macon Community Hospital in Lafayette, Tenn., retired. Scott Tongate, the hospital's CFO, was named as his successor.

Maryland

John Chessare, MD, will retire as president and CEO of Townson-based Greater Baltimore Medical Center HealthCare on June 30.

Washington

J. Michael Marsh, president and CEO of Bellevue-based Overlake Medical Center & Clinics, will retire in 2025. The health system's board selected Jon Duarte, chief strategy officer, as Mr. Marsh's successor.

Julie Petersen, CEO of Ellensburg-based Kittitas Valley Healthcare, will retire at the end of 2024. CFO Jason Adler will succeed Ms. Petersen.

Louisiana

Larry Meese, CEO of Zachary-based Lane Regional Medical Center, will retire at the end of October.

Virginia

Nancy Agee, MSN, retired as CEO of Roanoke-based Carilion Clinic on Sept. 30. Steve Arner, who was promoted to president of the clinic in May 2023, succeeded her as CEO on Oct. 1.

California

Thomas Priselac retired Sept. 30 as president and CEO of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Health System in Los Angeles. Peter Slavin, MD, succeeded Mr. Priselac on Oct. 1.

Ron Werft will retire as president and CEO of Santa Barbara-based Cottage Health in 2025.

Sherie Hickman as CEO of Sutter Delta Medical Center in Antioch. She was succeeded by Trevor Brand.

Pennsylvania

Jack Lynch will retire as president and CEO of Bryn Mawr-based Main Line Health in June.

Steve Massini, CEO of Hershey-based Penn State Health, retired Oct. 1. Deborah Addo was named interim CEO.

Jim Woodward is retiring as president and CEO of Philadelphia-based Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic, which includes five hospitals across Pennsylvania and Delaware. He will officially step down Jan. 3.

Texas

Mark Wallace retired as CEO of Houston-based Texas Children's on Oct. 4. Debra Sukin, PhD, took over as president and CEO on Oct. 5. Dr. Sukin became president in January.

Kansas

Robert Kenagy, MD, will retire as president and CEO of Stormont Vail Health in Topeka in May.

Wisconsin

Kathy Kuepers, RN, will retire as CEO of Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington in 2025.

Dan DeGroot, president and CEO of Stoughton Health, will retire at the end of the year.

New Mexico

John Harris, CEO of Las Cruces-based Memorial Medical Center, retired in August. Dennis Knox was selected as interim CEO.

Dale Maxwell retired as CEO of Albuquerque-based Presbyterian Healthcare Services, effective July 31. Rishi Sikka, MD, was selected as the next CEO of the health system.

Florida

David Clay, CEO of Key West-based Lower Keys Medical Center, retired at the end of September. Sal Perla, DrPH, was named interim CEO.

Illinois

Guy Medaglia, president and CEO of Saint Anthony Hospital in Chicago, will retire on Jan. 10.

Bob Anderson will retire as CEO of Peoria-based OSF HealthCare's central region, effective Jan. 3.

Theresa Rutherford, MSN, RN, president and CEO of HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur retired April 1 after 45 years in healthcare.

Kentucky

Jerry Penner, president and CEO of Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray is retiring next year.

New Jersey

Kirk Tice, president and CEO of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway will retire at the end of the year.

Indiana

Jim Bickel will retire next year as CEO of Columbus Regional Health.

Michigan

Marschall Runge, MD, PhD, will retire as executive vice president of medical affairs and CEO of Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine and dean of University of Michigan Medical School in Ann Arbor. He will retire from these roles following the conclusion of his contract June 30.

North Carolina

Chuck Mantooth will retire as president and CEO of Boone-based UNC Health Appalachian, effective Jan. 1. Mr. Mantooth has helmed the organization since 2017.

Kathy Bailey, RN, retired from the helm of Morganton-based UNC Health Blue Ridge in June. Gary Paxson was named as her successor.

Georgia

Carol Burrell, president and CEO of Gainesville-based Northeast Georgia Health System, announced her plan to retire in February. While Ms. Burrell did not specify an exact retirement date, she plans to continue serving until a successor is named.

Oregon

Kathryn Correia announced her retirement as CEO of Portland-based Legacy Health, and George Brown, MD, was appointed as her successor, officially assuming the role on July 1. This leadership transition coincides with Legacy Health's ongoing merger discussions with Oregon Health & Science University, which is also based in Portland.

New York

Michael Israel will retire as president and CEO of Westchester Medical Center and the Westchester Medical Center Health Network in Valhalla at the end of 2025.

Ohio

Bill Sheron retired as president and CEO of Wooster Community Hospital. Scott Boyes, who served alongside Mr. Sheron, as the hospital's CFO and COO, assumed the CEO role.

Janice Murphy, MSN, announced plans to retire as president and CEO of Cleveland-based Sisters of Charity Health System. Michael Goar was selected as her successor.

Missouri

Paula Baker, president and CEO of Joplin, Mo.-based Freeman Health System, announced her retirement. Tom Keller was selected as her successor.

Wyoming

Jay Stallings retired as CEO of Washakie Medical Center in Worland. Lisa Van Brunt was selected as the new CEO.







