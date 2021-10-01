21 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported since Sept. 24:

Jennifer Arnett was named chief development officer of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic.

Caroline Chung, MD, was named vice president and chief data officer at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

Lani Dickinson resigned from her role as CEO of Turlock, Calif.-based Emanuel Medical Center.

Melissa Fritz was appointed chief nursing officer of Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, Minn.

Jeannine Grinnell was named CEO of Valley Medical Center in Renton, Wash.

David Hoff will step down from his role as CEO of Honesdale, Pa.-based Wayne Memorial Health System and Hospital.

Scott Jessie, MSN, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer at Syracuse, N.Y.-based Upstate University Hospital.

Clint Kendall was appointed CEO of Franklin, N.C.-based Angel Medical Center.

Peggy Kirk was appointed president and CEO of Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago.

Melissa Lukasick was appointed regional CFO of Maywood, Ill.-based Loyola Medicine.

Kelly Keefe Marcoux, MSN, was named vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at New Brunswick, N.J.-based Children's Specialized Hospital.

Michael McAlevey was named Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's senior vice president and chief legal officer.

Le Joyce Naylor was named senior diversity, equity and inclusion officer at Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health.

Steve Nierman was named CEO and president of Bradenton, Fla.-based Blake Medical Center, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Colin O'Reilly, DO, was named vice president and CMO of Children's Specialized Hospital.

Nancy Paridy was named president and chief administrative officer of Shirley Ryan AbilityLab.

James Pettinato, RN, was named CEO of Wayne Memorial Health System and Hospital.

David Rizzieri, MD, was appointed system physician executive at Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health Cancer Institute.

Dennis Sutterfield was appointed chief information officer at SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University in New York City.

Bob Waterman retired as senior vice president and chief legal officer at Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Brian Wetzel was appointed president of Winter Garden, Fla.-based Orlando Health Horizon West Hospital and vice president of Orlando (Fla.) Health.