SUNY names former Temple Health exec its new CIO

Dennis Sutterfield was appointed chief information officer at SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University in New York City.

Mr. Sutterfield most recently served as the associate vice president of IT applications at Philadelphia-based Temple Health Systems, a Sept. 27 news release said.

"I am excited to join SUNY Downstate and to collaborate with leaders to develop information systems that support our specialized needs," said Mr. Sutterfield. "I look forward to ensuring that IT is prepared to move Downstate forward in the most effective technological direction to meet the needs of our students, faculty, staff, and patients."