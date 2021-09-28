Brian Wetzel promoted to vice president at Orlando Health

Brian Wetzel has been appointed president of Winter Garden, Fla.-based Orlando Health Horizon West Hospital and vice president of Orlando (Fla.) Health.

Mr. Wetzel has been with the health system for 25 years. He has served as Horizon West Hospital's COO since it opened in January 2020, according to a Sept. 28 news release shared with Becker's.

Mr. Wetzel's other previous roles with the health network include administrative project lead for Orlando Regional Medical Center's renovation and design project and assistant vice president and COO for the medical center's oncology service line.