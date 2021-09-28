HCA Healthcare taps Michael McAlevey as senior vice president, chief legal officer

Michael McAlevey will join Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare as senior vice president and chief legal officer in early 2022. He will succeed Bob Waterman, who is retiring Sept. 30 after 24 years with the organization, a Sept. 28 news release said.

Mr. McAlevey currently serves as vice president, general counsel and business development leader for Chicago-based GE Healthcare. He has served in various legal counsel leadership positions with the company since 2003.

"Mike is an accomplished lawyer and highly respected leader with deep experiences in large, complex, regulated businesses," said Sam Hazen, CEO of HCA Healthcare. "We look forward to welcoming him into our organization as part of our senior management team."

Mr. Waterman is retiring as the longest-tenured general counsel to have served at HCA Healthcare, the news release said.