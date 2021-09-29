Mayo hires UCSF's superstar fundraiser

Jennifer Arnett has been named chief development officer of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, effective Dec. 1.

Ms. Arnett currently serves as vice chancellor of university development and alumni relations at UC San Francisco, an organization she has been with for 12 years. During her tenure, she led a landmark $5 billion fundraising campaign, surpassing the goal by 24 percent to raise $6.2 billion. Her last day at UCSF will be Oct. 22, according to a news release.



Before joining UCSF, Ms. Arnett held fundraising roles at Atlanta-based Emory University and Atlanta (Ga.) University.