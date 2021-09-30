Wayne Memorial Hospital announces new CEO as David Hoff steps down

David Hoff will step down from his role as CEO of Honesdale, Pa.-based Wayne Memorial Health System and Hospital on Dec. 31. He will be succeeded by James Pettinato, RN, according to a Sept. 17 news release.

Mr. Pettinato currently serves as the director of patient care services, a role he has held since 2010.

"Jim [Pettinato] brings an extraordinary dedication to every role he has taken on in healthcare," said Mr. Hoff, who has held the CEO title since 2001. "Add this to his clinical knowledge and leadership experience, I have no doubt Jim will make him an excellent chief executive for Wayne Memorial."

Mr. Pettinato first joined Wayne Memorial in 1999 as a head nurse for the health system's emergency department, the intensive care unit and the telemetry department. He has maintained his position as an EMS captain with Carbondale, Pa.-based Cottage Hose Ambulance Company since 1982, the news release said.

"It is a privilege to serve Wayne Memorial and even more of a privilege to be trusted to take the helm," said Mr. Pettinato. "I have worked alongside Dave [Hoff] on and off for more than 20 years, and he has helped build a great team focused solely on providing the highest quality of care and the safest environment possible for the community we serve."