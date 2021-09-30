MD Anderson gets first chief data officer

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston has named Caroline Chung, MD, vice president and chief data officer, effective Oct. 1.

The role is the first of its kind for the institution, a news release shared with Becker's said.

"We have established the role of [chief data officer] to develop our data strategy and manage one of our most valuable strategic assets — our data," said David Jaffray, PhD, senior vice president and chief technology and digital officer of MD Anderson. "As a practicing radiation oncologist, researcher and educator, Dr. Chung already has advanced MD Anderson’s thinking on data governance and initiated new approaches that have set an exciting path for our future. Her extensive experience leading data-driven operations and innovations makes her uniquely qualified for this role."

Dr. Chung joined MD Anderson in 2016 when she was recruited to direct the organization's MR Program in Radiation Oncology, the news release said. She has played instrumental roles in the creation of various programs at the organization, including the Data Governance v2.0 program, as well as the Data Driven Determinants of COVID-19 in Oncology Discovery Effort.