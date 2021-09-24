UW Medicine's Valley Medical Center names CEO

Jeannine Grinnell has been named CEO of Valley Medical Center in Renton, Wash., part of Seattle-based UW Medicine.

Ms. Grinnell has worked at Valley Medical Center for 20 years, according to a Sept. 23 news release. She became the hospital's interim CEO in January after Rich Roodman announced his retirement.

"Like so many of our staff, I feel passionate about what we do and who we are: dedicated to taking care of our community like family," Ms. Grinnell said. "I am honored to have served this community, and to have a role in which I can foster our incredibly special culture into the future."