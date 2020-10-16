21 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves were reported since Oct. 9:

1. Kevin Churchwell, MD, was selected as the next CEO of Boston Children's Hospital.

2. Joel Day was named CFO of Louisville, Ky.-based Kindred Healthcare.

3. Brad Hilaman, MD, was named CEO of Dosher Memorial Hospital in Southport, N.C.

4. Lee Johannsen, MD, was selected for an expanded leadership role as vice president and CMO of Christus Santa Rosa Hospital – San Marcos (Texas).

5. William Micah Johnson, MSN, RN, was selected as chief nursing officer of Christus Santa Rosa Hospital – San Marcos.

6. Erika Kaye was selected as CEO of Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Denver, which is slated to open in March, according to a LinkedIn post.

7. Erin Keefe, EdD, RN, was selected as chief nursing executive officer of Dignity Health's St. Bernardine Medical Center in San Bernardino, Calif.

8. Melissa Kelly is resigning as CEO of Pender (Neb.) Community Hospital.

9. Deb Lienhardt was promoted to executive vice president of business development and innovation for West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health.

10. Lee Ann Liska was named COO of Vanderbilt University Adult Hospital in Nashville, Tenn.

11. Thomas McKinney was named president of Christus Santa Rosa Hospital – San Marcos.

12. Aaron Poole was selected as CFO of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Idaho.

13. Mark Reyngoudt was named CFO of Reading Hospital in West Reading, Pa.

14. Heather Rohan, BSN, RN, is retiring after four years as HCA Healthcare TriStar Division president.

15. Terrence Sacchi, MD, was selected as chief of clinical strategy and innovation in the department of medicine at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

16. Caswell Samms III was named senior vice president and CFO of St. Joseph's Health in Paterson, N.J.

17. Jacky Schultz, MSN, RN, retired as president of Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Md.

18. Douglas Stewart, PsyD, was named chief administrative officer of Phoenix-based Valleywise Health.

19. Nanette Vergara, MSN, RN, was tapped as COO of Kaiser Permanente Moreno Valley (Calif.) Medical Center.

20. Rick Villarreal was named vice president of finance Christus Santa Rosa Hospital – San Marcos.

21. Jeff Wicklander was named president of Aspirus Wausau (Wis.) Hospital & Central Region.

