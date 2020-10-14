St. Joseph's Health taps WellStar exec as new CFO

St. Joseph's Health in Paterson, N.J., has named Caswell Samms III senior vice president and CFO.

Mr. Samms expects to begin his new role Dec. 7, the health system said in a news release. He will replace Dennis Roemer, who announced in September his plans to retire in December after a 42-year finance career.

Mr. Samms currently serves as vice president and CFO of WellStar Health System's Kennestone and Windy Hill hospitals in Marietta, Ga.

Before joining WellStar, he was network CFO for New York City's public health system, NYC Health + Hospitals. He also previously served as vice president of finance and revenue cycle at St. Barnabas Hospital in New York City and as vice president of finance and planning at East Orange (N.J.) General Hospital.

Mr. Samms earned his MBA from Regis University in Denver.

More articles on executive moves:

Dignity Health hospital names chief nursing executive

HCA TriStar Division president to retire

Tower Health's flagship hospital names new CFO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.