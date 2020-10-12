Boston Children's Hospital selects new CEO

Boston Children's Hospital has tapped Kevin Churchwell, MD, as its next CEO, effective March 31.

Dr. Churchwell is president and COO of the hospital. He will succeed Sandra Fenwick, who is retiring.

"Dr. Churchwell has the experience and vision to be an outstanding CEO and to extend Boston Children's leadership in advancing and improving child health," Douglas Berthiaume, chair of the hospital board of trustees, said in a news release. "As our new CEO he will build on his impressive set of achievements over the past seven years in a number of senior leadership roles at the hospital."

Dr. Churchwell started his tenure at Boston Children's in 2013 as executive vice president for health affairs and COO. He was promoted to president in 2018, in addition to his COO role. He also serves as associate professor of anesthesia at Harvard Medical School in Boston.

Earlier in his career, he was CEO of Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, Del. He also helmed Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.