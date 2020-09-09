Boston Children's Hospital CEO to retire

Sandra Fenwick plans to retire as CEO of Boston Children's Hospital, effective in March, the hospital announced Sept. 9.

Ms. Fenwick has been a leader at Boston Children's since 1999. She began her tenure at the hospital as senior vice president for business development and was later promoted to COO. She was chosen as president in 2008 and CEO in 2013.

Under Ms. Fenwick's leadership as CEO, Boston Children's has been ranked as the nation's top pediatric hospital by U.S. News & World Report, the hospital said. Ms. Fenwick is also credited with leading the hospital's efforts to expand its regional integrated care network, promote racial and health equity, and develop the Hale Family Building, which is scheduled to open in 2022.

The hospital has initiated a succession planning process.

