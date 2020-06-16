10 best children's hospitals, ranked by US News

U.S. News & World Report named Boston Children's Hospital the best hospital in the nation for its 2020-21 pediatric rankings.

To create the 2020-21 list, U.S. News & World Report gathered clinical survey data from nearly 200 medical centers. Patient safety, infection prevention and nurse staffing are among the measures U.S. News evaluates. The publication also develops a hospital's score by surveying more than 15,000 pediatric specialists who are asked where they would send the sickest children in their specialty.

Here are the 10 hospitals on U.S. News' 2020-21 Honor Roll, which had the highest rankings across all specialties.

1. Boston Children's Hospital

2. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

3. Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

4. Texas Children's Hospital (Houston)

5. Children's Hospital Los Angeles

6. Children's Hospital Colorado (Aurora)

7. Children's National Hospital (Washington, D.C.)

8. Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)

9. UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

10. Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford (Palo Alto, Calif.)

U.S. News also ranked the top five hospitals in selected specialties:

Pediatric cancer

1. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

2. Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center

3. Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

4. Texas Children's Hospital

5. Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Cardiology and heart surgery

1. Texas Children's Hospital

2. UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

3. Children's Hospital Los Angeles

4. Boston Children's Hospital

5. Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health (Indianapolis)

Neonatology



1. Children's National Hospital

2. Children's Hospital Los Angeles

3. Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford

4. Rady Children's Hospital (San Diego)

5. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

To view U.S. News' full ranking methodology, click here.

To compare with last year's rankings, click here.

More articles on rankings and ratings:

10 states with biggest health improvements amid pandemic

10 states with the most, fewest COVID-19 restrictions

Newsweek's 11 best US hospitals

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.