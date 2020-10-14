NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital names head of clinical strategy, innovation

NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in New York City has selected Terrence Sacchi, MD, as chief of clinical strategy and innovation in the department of medicine.

Dr. Sacchi works as an interventional cardiologist at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and will continue to do so, the hospital said in a news release. He will also focus on building relationships with community physicians and improving care access for multidisciplinary clinic patients.

Dr. Sacchi received his medical degree from Albany (N.Y.) Medical College.

