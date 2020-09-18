20 hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves were reported in the last week:

1. Mike Butler, president of operations and strategy at Renton, Wash.-based Providence, is retiring.

2. Haywood Regional Medical Center in Clyde, N.C., named Greg Caples CEO.

3. Appalachian Regional Healthcare tapped Katherine Carter as community CEO of Morgan County ARH Hospital in West Liberty, Ky.

4. Pittsburgh-based UPMC selected life sciences leader Jeanne Cunicelli as president of UPMC Enterprises, its innovation, venture capital and commercialization arm.

5. Hendrick Health System in Abilene, Texas, named R. David Evans, Esq., as vice president and general counsel.

6. Billings (Mont.) Clinic selected Toni Green-Cheatwood, DO, as CMO.

7. St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, La., selected Thomas Gullatt, MD, as CMO, the Ouachita Citizen reported.

8. Saint Francis Healthcare in Wilmington, Del., named Brandon Harvath president and COO.

9. Birmingham, Ala.-based Brookwood Baptist Health selected Robbie Hindman, BSN, RN, as CNO of Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.

10. Nuvance Health, a seven-hospital system in LaGrangeville, N.Y., and Danbury, Conn., named Geoffry Hook CIO.

11. Mary Maertens is stepping down as CEO and regional president at Avera Marshall (Minn.) Regional Medical Center.

12. Arkansas Children's in Little Rock selected Pete Mourani, MD, as president of its research institute and senior vice president and chief research officer for the health system.

13. Tripp Owings was named CEO of Medical Center of Trinity (Fla.).

14. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente named Carrie Owen Plietz regional president for Northern California.

15. Dennis Roemer is retiring as senior vice president and CFO of St. Joseph's Health in Paterson, N.J.

16. Warrenton, Va.-based Fauquier Health named Kevin Sale COO.

17. OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville, Ill., named Bradley Solberg interim president.

18. Boston-based Mass General Brigham selected Ron Walls, MD, as COO.

19. Pella (Iowa) Regional Health Center named Jody Van Veen, RN, MSN, as CNO.

20. Tracie Watkins was selected as CEO of Shannon Health and Encompass Health's inpatient rehabilitation hospital, slated to open next year in San Angelo, Texas.

