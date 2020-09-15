Trinity Health's Saint Francis Healthcare names new president, COO

Saint Francis Healthcare in Wilmington, Del., has named Brandon Harvath president and COO, the hospital announced Sept. 15.

Mr. Harvath was previously interim president of Saint Francis Healthcare and has served as the organization's COO since 2019.

He is responsible for operating functions of Saint Francis Healthcare, physician practices and outpatient services, the hospital said. He also is executive director of the hospital's accountable care organization.

Before joining Saint Francis Healthcare, Mr. Harvath was vice president of operations for Highmark Health, the health insurer that owns Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network. He also worked for Cigna, Independence Blue Cross and MBNA American Bank/Bank of America.

Saint Francis is part of Conshohocken, Pa.-based Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic, a member of Trinity Health in Livonia, Mich.

