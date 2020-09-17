Mass General Brigham names COO, will hire 2nd senior executive

Boston-based Mass General Brigham, formerly Partners HealthCare, said it is adding two senior executive positions, according to an email to employees cited by The Boston Globe.

Ron Walls, MD, executive vice president and COO of Brigham and Women's Hospital, has been named COO, according to an email sent Sept. 16 by Anne Klibanski, MD, president and CEO of Mass General Brigham, cited by the publication.

Dr. Klibanski said Dr. Walls will oversee collaboration among clinical departments as well as development of specialty hospital services.

She said Mass General Brigham will also later name a president of its community division, who will be responsible for the organization's community hospitals including North Shore Medical Center in Salem, Mass., and Newton (Mass.)-Wellesley Hospital, the Globe reported. That executive will also serve as executive vice president of value-based care.

News of the new senior executive positions comes after Partners HealthCare announced its rebrand to Mass General Brigham in November. At the time, Dr. Klibanski said the move is part of a strategy for the health system to work more cohesively.

The new positions also come as Mass General Brigham eliminates and consolidates other positions, according to the Globe. The publication reported that the organization is cutting and consolidating management jobs in areas including marketing, credentialing and clinical mergers and acquisitions.

Mass General Brigham also is seeking a successor for Peter Markell, executive vice president of administration and finance, CFO and treasurer, who in August announced plans to retire March 31. Additionally, the health system is seeking a chief population health officer, who also will serve as CMO of AllWays Health Partners, Mass General Brigham's insurer, according to the Boston Business Journal.

