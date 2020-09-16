Providence executive Mike Butler to retire

Mike Butler, president of operations and strategy at Renton, Wash.-based Providence, is retiring, the health system announced Sept. 15.

Mr. Butler has served at the organization for 22 years. His last day is Sept. 30.

"I've had the honor of serving with Mike for the last nine years and am grateful for his partnership," Rod Hochman, MD, president and CEO, said in a news release. "After more than two decades of service, he's proud of the team we've built and is confident he can hand the reins over to the next generation of Providence leaders."

Mr. Butler joined the organization in 1998 as CFO and later became president of operations and services. He has served as president of operations and strategy since July 2016.

During Mr. Butler's tenure, Providence saw its annual revenue climb from $2 billion to $25 billion, the health system said.

Providence credited Mr. Butler with playing a key role in the organization's growth strategy in the Western U.S. as well as its strategies around population health, digital innovation, clinical institutes, ambulatory care, medical groups and revenue diversification.

Providence expects to announce its future leadership structure later in 2020.

