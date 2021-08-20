13 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following 13 hospital and health executive moves were reported on or after Aug. 16:

1. Scott Allen, MD, has been appointed to the permanent role of UConn Health's CMO.

2. Frank Corcoran has resigned as CEO from Junction City, Kan.-based Geary Community Hospital.

3. Paulette Heitmeyer, RN, has been appointed chief nursing officer of Fountain Valley (Calif.) Regional Hospital.

4. Cameron Hernandez, MD, has been named permanent COO of New York City-based Mount Sinai Queens.

5. Robert Higgins, MD, has been named both president of Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital and executive vice president at Boston-based Mass General Brigham.

6. Scott Kizer has been made senior vice president and chief legal officer of Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health.

7. Cynthia Latney, MSN, RN, has been appointed as the chief nursing executive and senior vice president of Columbus-based OhioHealth.

8. Peter Lindquist, DNP, RN, has been named the chief nursing executive of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's North Florida Division.

9. Valarie McPherson, MSN, RN, has been named CNO for Glen Ridge, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.

10. Rhonda Adams Scott, PhD, RN, has been named market COO and president of CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga (Tenn.).

11. Adhi Sharma, MD, has been named president of Oceanside, N.Y.-based Mount Sinai South Nassau hospital.

12. Edmund Siy has been named Flemington, N.J.-based Hunterdon Healthcare's CIO.

13. Allison Suttle, MD, has been made chief quality officer at West Virginia University Health System in Morgantown.