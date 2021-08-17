Mount Sinai Queens makes Dr. Cameron Hernandez permanent COO

Cameron Hernandez, MD, has been named permanent COO of Mount Sinai Queens.

Before serving as the New York City-based hospital's interim COO, Dr. Hernandez held the title of CMO from September 2018 to December 2020. He has also served as medical director of ambulatory care at The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, an Aug. 16 news release said.

"Dr. Hernandez's leadership has helped Mount Sinai Queens pull through one of the most challenging times in its history, all while keeping a passion for clinical excellence and a dedication to improving patient outcomes and care," said hospital President David Reich, MD.