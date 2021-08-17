Mount Sinai South Nassau names CMO its new president 

Mount Sinai South Nassau has named Adhi Sharma, MD, its president, effective Sept. 1. He will be the first physician to lead the Oceanside, N.Y.-based hospital in its 93-year history, according to a news release shared with Becker's Aug. 17.

Dr. Sharma, who currently serves as the hospital's CMO and executive vice president for clinical and professional affairs, will succeed Richard Murphy, who is retiring at the end of this year.

"It is with great humility and appreciation for the dedicated clinical and support staff at the hospital, that I have accepted the role as president for Mount Sinai South Nassau," Dr. Sharma said. "The hospital is one of the leading facilities on Long Island, and its relationship with the Mount Sinai Health System has only enhanced its standing within the communities it serves. Together with the Board and the clinical leadership, I look forward to setting a vision for the hospital that will carry it well into the twenty-first century."