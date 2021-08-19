UConn Health removes 'interim' from CMO title after 2 years

Listen
Scott Allen, MD, has been appointed to the permanent role of UConn Health's CMO.
Dr. Allen served two years in the interim position before being selected as CMO, according to an Aug. 19 news release.
Four notes:
- He joined UConn Health in 1994 as a clinician-educator. He was the program director of UConn's Primary Care Internal Medicine Residency for eight years.
- Before his CMO role, he established the Quality Department and worked as the chief quality officer. Dr. Allen was the first chief quality officer and is the first CMO of UConn Health.
- In his role, Dr. Allen works closely with the leadership of medical staff, nursing, risk management, and regulatory and clinical compliance teams. He oversees the Quality Department, reports quality metrics to the board of directors and aligns physicians with population health initiatives.
- Dr. Allen reports directly to the CEO.