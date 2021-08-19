HCA appoints chief nursing exec in North Florida Division

Peter Lindquist, DNP, RN, has been named the chief nursing executive of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's North Florida Division.

Dr. Lindquist will oversee 15 hospitals and other sites of care. He will develop collaboration among nursing teams at hospital departments and implement innovative practices that advance clinical operational excellence, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Dr. Lindquist previously served as the division chief nursing executive for HCA's MidAmerica Division, which included 13 hospitals and other care facilities. He has served in several other leadership roles at HCA.

Before joining HCA, Dr. Lindquist helped to fully operationalize a 50-bed children's hospital in Haiti. He also provided support to public hospitals to improve healthcare access and served in several leadership roles with St. Louis-based Ascension for 11 years.

Dr. Lindquist earned his doctorate of nursing practice from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He also has a nursing degree and a Master of Science in executive nursing administration from the Mobile-based University of South Alabama.

His role is effective Sept. 7.