Flemington, N.J.-based Hunterdon Healthcare has named Edmund Siy its chief information officer.

Mr. Siy will be responsible for establishing a more connected digital platform for the health system's patients and providers, an Aug. 10 news release said.

Mr. Siy has spent the last eight years at Mercy in Chesterfield, Mo., as vice president, office of the CIO. He also held various technology leadership positions for Warner Music Group and Warner Bros.