Brigham and Women's taps Johns Hopkins exec as president

Robert Higgins, MD, has been named the president of Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital and the executive vice president at Boston-based Mass General Brigham.

Three details:

  1. Dr. Higgins currently serves as the surgeon-in-chief at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Hospital and is the director of Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine's surgery department, according to an Aug. 19 news release.

  2. Dr. Higgins earned his bachelor's degree from Hanover, N.H.-based Dartmouth College and his medical degree from Hartford, Conn.-based Yale School of Medicine.

  3. He succeeds Sunil Eappen, MD, who has been serving as the interim president since March when Betsy Nabel, MD, stepped down. His role becomes effective in December.

