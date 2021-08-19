Brigham and Women's taps Johns Hopkins exec as president

Listen
Robert Higgins, MD, has been named the president of Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital and the executive vice president at Boston-based Mass General Brigham.
Three details:
- Dr. Higgins currently serves as the surgeon-in-chief at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Hospital and is the director of Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine's surgery department, according to an Aug. 19 news release.
- Dr. Higgins earned his bachelor's degree from Hanover, N.H.-based Dartmouth College and his medical degree from Hartford, Conn.-based Yale School of Medicine.
- He succeeds Sunil Eappen, MD, who has been serving as the interim president since March when Betsy Nabel, MD, stepped down. His role becomes effective in December.