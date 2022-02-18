12 women on the move in healthcare leadership

Listen
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Feb. 11:
- Juli McWhorter, MSN, RN, was named CEO of Johnson, Ark.-based Northwest Health's Willow Creek Women's Hospital in and Physicians' Specialty Hospital in Fayetteville, Ark.
- Ruby Skinner, MD, was named CMO of Dignity Health-Community Hospital of San Bernardino (Calif.).
- Elizabeth Leising, BSN, has been appointed president and CEO of Batesville, Ind.-based Margaret Mary Health.
- Cynthia Moore-Hardy, BSN, RN, is retiring as president and CEO of Lake Health in Concord, Ohio.
- Cassie Lewis, DNP, was tapped by Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health for the role of chief nursing and quality officer for its Hampton Roads market.
- Maryann Reese, RN, president and CEO of Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based Saint Francis Healthcare System, has resigned.
- Rachel Thornton, MD, PhD, was named vice president and enterprise chief health equity officer of Jacksonville, Fla.-based Nemours Children's Health.
- Lisa Ivanjack, MD, has been named CMO of Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth Medical Group.
- Courtney Vose, DNP, was named senior vice president and chief nursing officer of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, part of RWJBarnabas Health.
- Lisa Knothe was named vice president and chief human resources officer of RWJBarnabas Health's Children's Specialized Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J.
- Paula Autry is no longer serving as president and CEO of Jackson, Mich.-based Henry Ford Allegiance Health.
- Sue Anderson was named regional president of St. Louis-based SSM Health's Wisconsin operations.