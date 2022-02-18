12 women on the move in healthcare leadership

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Feb. 11:

Juli McWhorter, MSN, RN, was named CEO of Johnson, Ark.-based Northwest Health's Willow Creek Women's Hospital in and Physicians' Specialty Hospital in Fayetteville, Ark.



Ruby Skinner, MD, was named CMO of Dignity Health-Community Hospital of San Bernardino (Calif.).



Elizabeth Leising, BSN, has been appointed president and CEO of Batesville, Ind.-based Margaret Mary Health.



Cynthia Moore-Hardy, BSN, RN, is retiring as president and CEO of Lake Health in Concord, Ohio.



Cassie Lewis, DNP, was tapped by Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health for the role of chief nursing and quality officer for its Hampton Roads market.



Maryann Reese, RN, president and CEO of Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based Saint Francis Healthcare System, has resigned.



Rachel Thornton, MD, PhD, was named vice president and enterprise chief health equity officer of Jacksonville, Fla.-based Nemours Children's Health.



Lisa Ivanjack, MD, has been named CMO of Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth Medical Group.



Courtney Vose, DNP, was named senior vice president and chief nursing officer of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, part of RWJBarnabas Health.



Lisa Knothe was named vice president and chief human resources officer of RWJBarnabas Health's Children's Specialized Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J.



Paula Autry is no longer serving as president and CEO of Jackson, Mich.-based Henry Ford Allegiance Health.



Sue Anderson was named regional president of St. Louis-based SSM Health's Wisconsin operations.