Henry Ford Allegiance Health CEO departs

Paula Autry is no longer serving as president and CEO of Jackson, Mich.-based Henry Ford Allegiance Health, Michigan Live reported Feb. 10.

"We can confirm that Paula Autry is no longer with Henry Ford Health System. We thank Paula for her service to our communities and wish her well," said Brenda Craig, vice president of integrated communications at Henry Ford Health System. Ms. Autry was president and CEO of the system since 2019.

The reason for her departure was not disclosed.