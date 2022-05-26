10 recent hospital, health system executive resignations

Dozens of hospital and health system executives have stepped down from their positions in 2022.

Here are 10 hospital and health system executive resignations that occurred or were announced since April 25:

1. Tuscaloosa, Ala.-based DCH Health System COO Paul Betz is leaving his role July 29, a few days before the system's long-time CEO will retire. Mr. Betz, who joined DCH Health System in February 2018, is resigning to pursue a new career opportunity.

2. Jodi Howe stepped down as CFO of Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville, N.Y., and St. James Hospital in Hornell, N.Y. She left the role April 25 to pursue an opportunity at Alfred University.

3. Timothy Babineau, MD, is resigning as president and CEO of Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan, effective May 31. He will stay on as a consultant to the health system through the end of September. Arthur Sampson will serve as interim president and CEO.

4. Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health's Dan Slipkovich accelerated his retirement and stepped down as the system's leader. The company named Stuart McLean interim CEO, effective May 2.

5. Dosher Memorial Hospital CFO Brandon Hughes is resigning for another opportunity. An interim CFO will take over until the hospital finds a replacement.

6. Faraaz Yousuf, president of Bon Secours Richmond (Va.) market, left the health system April 29. He joined York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health as COO.

7. Topeka-based University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus CEO Steve Anderson is stepping down June 1.

8. Wright Lassiter III is leaving his role as president and CEO of Detroit-based Henry Ford Health to lead Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, effective Aug. 1. Henry Ford selected Bob Riney, COO and president of healthcare operations, to lead the organization during the transition and assist with the search for Mr. Lassiter's permanent successor.

9. Augusta (Ga.) University Health System CEO Katrina Keefer is stepping down in July. She is leaving the health system to serve as CEO of DCH Health System in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

10. David Butler left his role as president of Adventist Health Tehachapi (Calif.) Valley and Adventist Health Delano (Calif.). The departure comes as part of administrative cutbacks at the organization.