CFO of 2 New York hospitals steps down

The CFO of Jones Memorial Hospital and St. James Hospital — both owned by Rochester, N.Y.-based UR Medicine — will step down to pursue an opportunity at Alfred (N.Y.) University, the Olean Times Herald reported March 22.

Jodi Howe will leave the position April 25. An interim CFO for the hospitals in Wellsville, N.Y., and Hornell, N.Y., will be appointed by UR Medicine and the two hospital boards.

Ms. Howe started her career at St. James in 2004 as a senior accountant and then became reimbursement/budget analyst in 2006. She left the hospital in 2010 to join Alfred University and then came to St. James and Jones Memorial in 2019 as director of finance.

"At Jones Memorial, Jodi provided vital direction and support during the launch of a capital improvement project as well as the full implementation of our new accounting and enterprise reporting systems," Jim Helms, Jones Memorial president and CEO, told the Times Herald. "Jodi has been a key financial leader for both of our organizations during the pandemic, and for that we thank her."