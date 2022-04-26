President of 2 Adventist Health hospitals leaving as part of cutbacks

David Butler is leaving his role as president of Adventist Health Tehachapi (Calif.) Valley and Adventist Health Delano (Calif.).

The departure comes as part of administrative cutbacks at the organization, the Tehachapi News reported April 23.

In a statement shared with Becker's, Japhet De Oliveira, vice president of communications for Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health, said the faith-based, nonprofit health system is looking "to more effectively provide quality care for our patients and grow in a way that best serves our communities."

"As we navigate a difficult course that includes the unique challenges of the past few years, we have had to make some painful decisions including nonclinical staffing adjustments to better align the work of our organization as a whole," the statement said. "We remain committed to reducing overhead costs while keeping dedicated staff close to patients."

With Mr. Butler's departure, Edward Martin, who joined Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley in August 2021 as administrative director of operations, will serve as site administrator, and Dr. Marvin Rouhotas will lead the team at Adventist Health Delano, according to the Tehachapi News.

Adventist Health has been undergoing a restructuring systemwide amid the financial effects of the pandemic and the organization's planned transition from a solely hospital-centered organization to a health company. In January, the health system announced that it shuffled its senior leadership team to further support its employees, mission and 2030 transformation strategy, and that its president and chief strategy officer resigned.

Moving forward, Mr. Martin told the Tehachapi News that Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley "will continue to move forward with many of the initiatives that David started and pulling our teams together."

Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley is a 25-bed critical access hospital, and Adventist Health Delano is a 156-bed rural hospital in northern Kern County.