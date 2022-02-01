Adventist's chief strategy officer resigns amid restructuring

Adventist Health shuffled its senior leadership team to further support its employees, mission and 2030 transformation strategy, and its president and chief strategy officer resigned, the Roseville, Calif.-based health system said Jan. 28.

Adventist Health announced three leadership changes:

1. Todd Hofheins will serve as COO of Adventist Health. Mr. Hofheins became CFO of Adventist Health in 2020 after serving as executive vice president and CFO of Bloomington, Minn.-based HealthPartners.

2. John Beaman is the new CFO of Adventist Health, a $5 billion corporation. Before this role, Mr. Beaman was chief business and people officer of Adventist Health. Mr. Beaman also previously served as vice president and senior financial officer for Adventist Health and CFO of Adventist Health hospitals in Bakersfield and Simi Valley, Calif.

3. Bill Wing, president and chief strategy officer of Adventist Health, is stepping down. Mr. Wing played a significant part in developing Adventist Health's 2030 strategy, which is focused on the health system transitioning from a solely hospital-centered organization to a health company, the health system said. Adventist Health also credited him with playing a key role in acquiring community health research company Blue Zones and accelerating the launch of the health system's "hospital-at-home" initiative in 2020.