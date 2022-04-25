Bon Secours market president to exit

Faraaz Yousuf, president of Bon Secours Richmond (Va.) market, is leaving the health system April 29 to join a health system in Pennsylvania, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Mr. Yousuf, who has served as Richmond market president since 2019, is joining York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health as COO, according to the report.

"Faraaz has led the Richmond team through one of the most challenging times in health care, navigating a global pandemic while simultaneously expanding access to care in the Richmond area," a Bon Secours spokesperson told the Times-Dispatch. "We thank Faraaz for his leadership and wish him all the best."

Prior to joining Bon Secours, Mr. Yousuf served as president and senior vice president of Baltimore-based LifeBridge Health and in various roles at Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health and Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.